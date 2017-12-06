Menu
Login
News

Warning: King tides will cause flooding in Ballina

File photo of a car driving through king tide floodwaters in Ballina.
File photo of a car driving through king tide floodwaters in Ballina. Doug Eaton

BALLINA Shire Council has warned motorists to drive safely over the coming days with king tides causing flooding of some local roads.

Where possible, motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways.

Drivers are also reminded that saltwater can cause damage to vehicles and body work.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

  • Tamar Street, Ballina
  • Riverside Drive, West Ballina
  • River Street, West Ballina
  • Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina
  • North Creek Road, North Ballina
  • Uralba Road, Uralba
  • Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar
  • Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum

For road information visit www.myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
200-year-old fig tree set to be chopped down

200-year-old fig tree set to be chopped down

"NO-ONE wants to see any tree go, especially one of this size and significance, however sometimes we have to make hard and difficult choices".

TEACHERS' STRIKE: 350 schools in NSW affected

Action from a previous Independent Education Union rally.

A number of schools on the Northern Rivers are affected

WATCH: Carp cooked in three different ways

Carp prepared at the muster. By Jimmy Malecki Photography.

'Delicious' environmental pest prepared in three healthy recipes.

WATCH: Punters try carp for the first time

Chef Daniel Lange catches carp in the Wilson River ahead of a cooking demonstration at the The Lismore River Festival and Carp Muster.

THE solution to our carp problem is simple: eat it.

Local Partners