Menu
Login
News

Warning: Deadly infection found in cheese varieties

Retailers across the country have been forced to recall a variety of cheeses potentially contaminated by the deadly listeria infection.
Retailers across the country have been forced to recall a variety of cheeses potentially contaminated by the deadly listeria infection. Dorling Kindersley
Matty Holdsworth
by

THEY are the words no cheese lover ever wants to read: product recall.

Retailers across the country have been forced to recall a variety of cheeses potentially contaminated by the deadly listeria infection.

Listeria claimed the lives of six Australians early in the year after contaminated rockmelon was sold.

The NSW Food Authority has advised that Washed Rind Pty Ltd has recalled cheeses made in France from IGA and Supa IGA in NSW, independent retailers in Queensland and the ACT, Foodlands IGA and independent retailers in South Australia, and IGA and Supa IGA along with independent retailers in Western Australia.

The products include:

  • Saint Simeon 200g
  • Brie de Nangis 1kg
  • Le Vignelait Brillat Savarin 500g
  • Coulommiers Truffe 800g
  • Le Coulommiers 500g
  • Brie de Brie Pasteurise 2.8kg

All of these products have a best-before date of April 8 and April 22.

Consumers are advised not to eat the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria can cause illness to pregnant woman and unborn babies, and potentially be fatal.

The Food Safety Standards Australia New Zealand also issued a statement warning people not to eat the cheese.

NSW Health advised last week that a woman in her 90s, who had significant underlying health risks, had died earlier this month.

Nineteen people have been infected so far.

Topics:  cheese editors picks listeria product recall recall warning

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Songs in the key of Motown

Songs in the key of Motown

POPULAR tribute show is coming back to the Northern Rivers for the sixth time.

How to stop Facebook from grabbing your data

How Facebook can grab your data, and what to do to stop it

UPDATE: Jockey remains in ICU at Coffs Harbour

INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.

Injured jockey Kirk Matheson rushed into surgery.

PHOTOS: Meet our kindy students

Newrybar Public School

My First Year commemorates the start of school for kinders

Local Partners