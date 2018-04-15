One of Steve Smith’s properties which has become overgrown. Picture: www.thisischriswhite.com

DISGRACED cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner have left their multimillion-dollar property empires to rot, as pictures reveal the shambolic state some of their houses are in.

The pair were both handed 12 month bans by Cricket Australia for their role in the ball tampering incident in South Africa last month.

Both cricketers have built up their portfolios in recent years and own a string of properties worth more than $18 million.

According to The Australian, Warner has built a property portfolio worth $10 million, and quotes him as saying in an interview two years ago: "My financial adviser told me: 'If you have to work after cricket, I haven't done my job properly'."

Warner purchased a 900sq m oceanfront property in Maroubra on Sydney's eastern suburbs for $4 million in December 2015.

In May 2016, a planning application was lodged to demolish the existing building and construct a new five-level home, which was approved in February 2017.

It was thought Warner and wife Candice were going to move into this property and turn it into their family home.

But the project has been stuttering along and is still a building site 14 months later, which has infuriated neighbours, as development has been so slow moving.

Smith’s Balmain property. Picture: www.thisischriswhite.com

As images obtained by news.com.au reveal, the Maroubra property appears abandoned and is a long way from being completed.

One neighbour said: "Trucks have been coming and going for months, but then we don't see anything for a couple of weeks. We expected this to be built by now - he bought the place ages ago and it's not pretty to look at.

"I pity the neighbours who live right next door, as they've had to live next to a building site. If I were him, I'd make it extra secure, as I can't see people welcoming him with open arms, even before all the recent drama."

David Warner’s property at Mermaid Ave, Maroubra. Picture: www.thisischriswhite.com

Smith bought a three-bedroom cottage in Balmain, in Sydney's inner west for $4 million in June 2017 and it already had an approved planning application for it to be demolished - but Smith has let it stand.

The pictures show it now has an overgrown garden strewn with rubbish and junk.

The disgraced Australian cricket captain is also desperately trying to find tenants for two of his properties in the same area of Balmain.

Both have been on the market for months now. One is a $1.3 million investment townhouse and the other is a knockdown-rebuild, which he bought for $1.8 million and turned into a three-storey residence.

7 Johnston St, Balmain East, owned by Steve Smith, is currently being advertised to rent for $2500 per week. Picture: www.thisischriswhite.com

Both are being managed by real estate agents Cobden & Hayson, but, after months on the market, they've failed to find renters.

And it seems there is little wonder one of the homes has attracted few potential tenants.

Even though the real estate photos show a picture-postcard version of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which has views of Sydney Harbour Bridge, directly beneath the property is a huge new apartment development, which has only just started to be constructed, and won't be completed until 2019.

Warner and Smith could be forced to sell some of their properties. Picture: www.thisischriswhite.com

The news comes on the back of a recent report that says both their property empires are at risk now that they've been banned from cricket for a year, with their loss of earnings including huge contracts with the Indian Premier League.

This week Smith and Warner were cut loose by Cricket Australia when the list of contracted players for 2018/19 was released.

It's believed the pair both earned $2 million a year each from Cricket Australia.

They both will miss out on $2.4 million each after the IPL deals collapsed in the wake of the scandal.

It means that Warner and Smith could be forced to sell some of their properties either to fund the huge renovation costs of the two "abandoned" properties - or they could try to sell those homes now without having to pay the construction bills.

Warner, Smith and Cameron Bancroft - who received a nine month ban - all anounced they did not intend to challenge the bans handed down.

"I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me," Warner said in a tweet last Thursday.

"I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model."

So for the next 12 months, Smith and Warner will not be allowed to play anything higher than local club cricket in Australia - although the bans weren't intended to apply overseas.

In his statement, Smith - who was the No. 1-ranked batsman in test cricket - said "I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as captain of the team. I won't be challenging the sanctions. They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them."