War rifle, game console stolen during alleged crime spree

A PlayStation was one of the items allegedly stolen during a crime spree.

A PlayStation was one of the items allegedly stolen during a crime spree.

AN EVANS HEAD man has had his case adjourned until November 25 as the court waits for a DNA test result.

The crown said that a cigarette butt which is being tested against Mr Lewis for a DNA match has significant bearing on the case when seeking the adjournment.

Darren Lewis is facing several charges for allegedly breaking and entering properties in Evans Head and stealing a slew of items.

Mr Lewis is also facing charges of allegedly causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm against one Evans Head couple.

Among the items Mr Lewis allegedly took include a World War One Australian infantry rifle, three pairs of binoculars, a PlayStation 4 console, a kayak, a Samsung television.

The charges also allege that Mr Lewis took an assortment of jewellery, power tools and currency from over

Mr Lewis is also facing two charges of allegedly possessing prohibited substances in cannabis and methylamphetamine.

The case will return to court on November 25.