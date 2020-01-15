Wanted: staff who will work for popcorn

Outdoor cinema Mov'in Beds has been savaged online for advertising "volunteer" positions to work in their commercial business in return for popcorn and movie tickets.

Now in its fourth year, the outdoor cinema at The Entertainment Quarter, Sydney features beds instead of seats at a cost of $36.90.

A jobseeker ad posted to Facebook said the volunteers were expected to make beds, take tickets and serve food in return for food, drink and access to view the movie.

Some people said the business was "exploiting" backpackers and students.

"You charge customers $37 per bed and you have the audacity to exploit backpackers for slave labour? Have you lost absolutely every ounce of your humanity?" Edward Copperman said.

The cinema features double beds.

Elliot Hudson said: "Seems that with a set up like this you could afford to hire people rather than exploit them."

A spokesman for Mov'in Bed, which has 25 paid employees, said they offered the volunteer positions to aspiring event organisers wanting experience in the industry. "Most of the people helping us do it as part of their degree ... and are looking for of a first experience to put on their resume," he said.

"This is really far away from what is happening in the food industry, where people have to do trials for free, are giving unpaid shifts in the hope of getting a paid job."

Fair Work said they would not comment on individual cases, however directed Delicious to its Unpaid Work section of the website which stated that volunteering can occur to give a person experience in an industry, to provide training/skills, to test a person's skills or when benefiting a not-for-profit.