One of the people police want to speak to in relation to the break-in at the United service station at Burrum Heads.
Crime

WANTED: Have you seen suspects in $20k ciggie heist?

Carlie Walker
10th Jul 2020 1:15 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM

POLICE have released images of two people who may be able to help with their investigation into a break-in at a Burrum Heads service station.

United owner Bobby Ganda said $20,000 worth of cigarettes was stolen when thieves broke into the service station between 3.50am and 4.10am on Wednesday.

It is alleged the unknown offenders used an implement to smash a door and gain entry to the business.

 

Once inside the Ivor Dr business, the offenders broke into cabinets, stole a quantity of cigarettes and caused damage to the business.

It is believed the thieves left the business in an unknown sedan.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 33 00 or Policelink on 131 444.

burrum heads fccrime fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

