Walking towards and end to domestic violence

TAKE ACTION: Rotarians Robyn Harmon (Vocational Service Director) and Rotary Club President Dave Harmon are preparing for the upcoming Ballina says NO to Domestic Violence Walk. Contributed

The Rotary Club of Ballina-on-Richmond is organising this year's Ballina says No to Domestic Violence Walk.

The event will be held on Friday, November 22. The walk commences at 1pm from Las Balsas Plaza carpark, next to the Ballina Swimming Pool.

Jodie Shelley, Club Service Director, said unfortunately domestic violence remains a problem in today's society and in the area.

"It's important to raise awareness, educate and stop the cycle. Domestic violence should not be a silent issue. Accepting this type of behaviour is never OK,” she said.

"Walk with us along River and Cherry Street to the new Ballina Indoor Sports Centre.

"At the BISC there will be guest speakers to highlight the need for collective action to stop violence against women, music and refreshments.

"Together let's stand up, speak out and prevent this behaviour from continuing in our community.

Mrs Shelley said the idea is to stop the aggression before it occurs by educating children and the broader community.

"Everyone has a right to live in safety, free from abuse,” she said.

"Let's teach our children the importance of respect and set the standard for acceptable behaviour and help stop the violence before it occurs.”

Students from Ballina Coast High, Ballina Primary and other local schools will also be participating. Other schools, sporting groups, service organisations and community members are welcome to join in.