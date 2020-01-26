Walking netball a runaway success

ON THE BALL: Walking netball is back at Ballina after a successful trial program in 2019. The game is aimed at women and men of all ages looking to stay physically fit, mentally alert and looking to make new friends and have loads of fun. .

ON THE BALL: Walking netball is back at Ballina after a successful trial program in 2019. The game is aimed at women and men of all ages looking to stay physically fit, mentally alert and looking to make new friends and have loads of fun. .

AFTER 30 years of playing regular netball Cheryl Bristow is enjoying a new version of the game - one which cuts out the jumping and running.

The former wing attack / wing defence athlete said she is loving Walking Netball, a low-impact variation which is aimed at women and men across all age groups.

Bristow, 67, said it's perfect if you've been out of the game for a while or don't have the fitness to keep up with the hard and fast pace of regular netball.

The Ballina resident recently participated in a trial program which attracted a great deal of interest from former players and those new to the game.

"You get to a stage where you feel not up to the pace you have formerly played at," she said.

"Walking Netball is fun, I thoroughly enjoyed it."

Bristow said the game benefits players' physical and mental health in a relaxed and supportive environment.

"You stay active, there's hand-to-eye co-ordination and a bit of walking sideways which is great for balance," she said.

"We started off with 14 players and by the end of the six weeks we had around 30."

Bristow said the NSW Netball development officer Patsy Mastrippolito who ran the program was a fantastic coach.

"Patsy ensured that everyone enjoyed the sessions," she said.

"Over the six weeks we never did the same drills twice, it was extremely well-organised.

"I'm hoping this year we can play in competitions."

Ballina Netball president, Julie Davies said the club looks forward to seeing a lot more people getting involved with the sport, which provides a fun and safe environment.

"Walking Netball encourages adults to have a more gradual introduction to physical activity by regaining necessary motor skills, helping balance, coordination, and better footwork," she said.

"It's a low-impact sport with social engagement and it's lots of fun."

"We start up again on February 10 from 10:30am-noon for only $7 per session at the Ballina Indoor Sports Centre in Cherry St.

"Everyone is welcome, people can simply turn up."

Contact info@ballinanetball.com.au for more information.