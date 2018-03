Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked earlier today to locate two bushwalkers in the Guy Fawkes NP.

It was reported that one of the walkers had suffered an injury in an inaccessible area of the national park.

The helicopter medical team treated a 53yo female walker.

The patient was flown in a stable condition to Coffs Harbour Hospital for further treatment.