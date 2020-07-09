'Trump's going to f*** you': Waitress shuts down racist CEO

When a tech boss started racially abusing an Asian family at a restaurant recently, waitress Gennica Cochran put him in his place.

When a tech boss started racially abusing an Asian family at a restaurant recently, waitress Gennica Cochran put him in his place.

Michael Lofthouse made global headlines after his racist rant at an Asian family in a US restaurant went viral over the weekend.

Now, the plucky waitress who intervened and leapt to the group's defence has spoken out about the shocking incident.

Jordan Chan was celebrating her aunt's birthday with her family at the Bernardus Lodge and Spa's Lucia restaurant in California in the US on Saturday when a male guest who was seated at a nearby table launched into a vile, racially-motivated tirade against the group.

The Chan family were abused by tech CEO Michael Lofthouse. Picture: Instagram/@jordanlizchan

The family began to record the attack, and the video shows the man - later identified as Michael Lofthouse, the CEO of Silicon Valley IT start-up Solid8 by US media - making a rude gesture at the family and saying: "Trump's going to f**k you!"

"You f**kers need to leave … You f***ing Asian piece of sh*t," he continued before the waitress intervened, telling him, "You do not talk to a guest like that, you need to leave now … get out of here."

The man stands and puts on his coat and asks: "Who are these f**kers?"

"They are valued guests," the waitress replies.

"Are they? They are valued guests in America?" the man continued.

He was immediately kicked out of the restaurant.

"Get out now," the waitress yelled at the man.

"You are not allowed here ever again."

Solid8 founder Michael Lofthouse has apologised for his behaviour. Picture: Twitter

In an interview with KGO-TV, Ms Cochran said she simply did "what anybody else should or would do in that situation".

"To hear the emotion coming out of my voice, to see my mannerisms, it was unbelievable. It was just something that came over me and I just did what needed to be done," Ms Cochran told reporter Melanie Woodrow.

"I'm not a mother, but I felt almost maternal … like this is my family and I will take care of them and I will do whatever I can to protect these people. To have someone hate you just because of the way that you look, that's beyond me. I don't understand it.

It's not something that I will condone ever again, being silent."

So far at least three separate GoFundMe pages have been created on her behalf, with a combined total of $US32,975 ($A47,252) raised.

Ms Chan posted the recording on social media and it quickly went viral after being shared by a slew of high-profile celebrities including singer and The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson, actor George Takei and comedian Patton Oswalt.

A number of media organisations approached Mr Lofthouse for comment, but a response was not initially received.

However, he later issued a statement to ABC7 News acknowledging his "appalling" actions.

"My behaviour in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments," Mr Lofthouse wrote.

"I would like to deeply apologise to the Chan family. I can only imagine the stress and pain they feel.

"I was taught to respect people of all races, and I will take the time to reflect on my actions and work to better understand the inequality that so many of those around me face every day."

But for the family, the apology doesn't go far enough.

"He's just saving face. I think he really meant what he said and what he did," Raymond Orosa, a member of the targeted family, told the news network.

"I don't believe his words because his actions speak louder than the words he's saying.

"He was full of hate and anger. It's sad that there are still people that are like that in this world, let alone in this country."

It was a sentiment echoed by countless other social media users, who argued there was "no excuse" for the tirade.

Many have also called for British-born Mr Lofthouse's resignation.

"Michael Lofthouse needs to go! There is NO excuse for his behaviour and it's beyond clear his 'apology' is anything but heartfelt. He's just scared he got found out," one Twitter user posted, while another said: "Michael Lofthouse should resign immediately. No excuse for this behaviour. As he is the owner of Solid8, then anyone doing business with them should cancel NOW."

Mr Lofthouse's LinkedIn and other social media profiles have since been deleted in the wake of the scandal.

The incident comes in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and across the world, which has put the spotlight on systemic racism faced by the African-American community and other minorities.

Originally published as Waitress who shut down 'racist' CEO