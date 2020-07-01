Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Actor Mark Wahlberg has shared the painful results of intensive testing, revealing that at 49 he is “allergic to almost everything”.
Actor Mark Wahlberg has shared the painful results of intensive testing, revealing that at 49 he is “allergic to almost everything”.
Movies

Wahlberg reveals extreme test results

by Rebecca Lewis
1st Jul 2020 4:22 PM

Mark Wahlberg has revealed he underwent a battery of allergy tests only to discover that at the age of 49 he is "allergic to almost everything".

The actor shared a picture of his back after the test, with a number of raised red bumps, indicating an allergic reaction.

He captioned the snap: "It only took me 49 years to realise I'm allergic to almost everything."

Fans commented on the picture, and many suggested that he had encouraged them to get their own tests done.

The Hollywood star, known for his love of eye-wateringly early 2am workouts, recently showed off the latest results of an intense exercise regimen in new topless photos.

Perhaps inspired by his allergy issues, Mark, 49, took to Instagram to explain how he'd been immersed in "six months of performance-inspired nutrition".

Wahlberg’s keeping super-fit as he approaches 50.
Wahlberg’s keeping super-fit as he approaches 50.

This was coupled with Aquahydrate and F45 training - the latter of which is focused on functional workouts and circuit training.

In his caption, he shared further secrets to his muscular shape, writing: "Clean eating.

"Inspired to be better team training/life changing."

Earlier this year, Mark was answering questions from fans on Instagram and shared a snapshot of what his typical schedule looks like.

The Fighter star said he rises at 2.30am, prays and has his first meal of the day at 3.15am.

He then works out from 3.40-5.15am - when most people still aren't even up.

His whole day is then filled with fitness and refuelling, making for a very active 24 hours.

The star recently spoke about the benefits of cryotherapy, a treatment he swears by daily, to Ellen DeGeneres, saying: "It is great for recovery, and it just takes all the inflammation out of your body (and) it helps you sleep."

 

The actor has moved into fitness, becoming part-owner of F45.
The actor has moved into fitness, becoming part-owner of F45.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission

 

Originally published as Wahlberg reveals extreme test results

mark wahlberg

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

        premium_icon Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

        News THE first artist announcement for next year’s event will be unveiled on July 8.

        Cash no longer accepted on Burns Point Ferry

        premium_icon Cash no longer accepted on Burns Point Ferry

        News PAYMENT changes you need to know about if you plan on using the Burns Point Ferry...

        $150k to create a centre of excellence in waste management

        premium_icon $150k to create a centre of excellence in waste management

        News Converting waste materials into value-added goods

        Drive-in cinema is back on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Drive-in cinema is back on the Northern Rivers

        News ARE you a fan of 1980s films? This drive-in cinema is back with a weekend full of...