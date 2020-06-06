Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at Acacia Prison in Western Australia, but authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious.
A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at Acacia Prison in Western Australia, but authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious. kaspiic
Crime

Indigenous prisoner dies after he collapses

6th Jun 2020 1:15 PM

A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at a prison in Western Australia.

The Acacia Prison inmate was found on Friday but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at hospital, the state's Department of Justice said in a statement on Saturday.

Police say there does not appear to be anything suspicious, but they are investigating and there will be an inquest given it is a death in custody.

The Department of Justice will also conduct an internal review.

Acacia Prison is privately-run by Serco Australia

Originally published as WA Aboriginal prisoner dead after collapse

deaths in custody prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $10 million announced for Ballina airport

        premium_icon $10 million announced for Ballina airport

        News BIGGER planes will soon be able to land at the Ballina Byron Gateway airport.

        Tributes flow for former Ballina surfer who died in Bali

        premium_icon Tributes flow for former Ballina surfer who died in Bali

        News NEWS of the 53-year-old’s unexpected death has shocked the close-knit Ballina and...

        Sprung!! needs your help for ‘biggest production ever’

        premium_icon Sprung!! needs your help for ‘biggest production ever’

        News ROLL CALL: Local theatre group Sprung!! is one of Norpa’s 2020 season features with...

        Cousin’s heartbreaking video on missing backpacker

        premium_icon Cousin’s heartbreaking video on missing backpacker

        News Sunday marked one year since backpacker Theo Hayez went missing