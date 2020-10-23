Menu
WINNER: The burgers are popular at Dirty Wilson in Lismore, but will it reign supreme as the best restaurant in Lismore and Ballina?
News

Vote now for best place to eat out in Lismore and Ballina

Adam Daunt
23rd Oct 2020 12:00 AM
WHO do you think has got the best food, place to sit and who's got the social distancing down pat?

The Northern Star is on the lookout for your favourite restaurant to visit during the COVID-19 in the Lismore and Ballina area.

The hospitality industry has been hit hard by COVID-19 with restrictions reducing customers and even forcing some restaurants to close for a few months. We want to recognise some of the best eateries in the area as a show of support after a tough few month.

To pick your favourite, simply vote in the poll below and the results will be announced next week.

Reader poll

What is your favourite Lismore or Ballina restaurant?

View Results
Lismore Northern Star

