‘Vote now’: Warning as supercells forecast

If you are hoping to vote without copping a drenching the you should hit the polls early, says the weather bureau, with large hail expected.

If you're planning on voting in dry clothes then you should do it this morning, ahead of forecast severe storms that are expected to bring in intense rain across the southeast.

The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting a polling day pour with giant hail, heavy rain and destructive winds to hit the southeast between 2-3pm.

Bureau Meteorologist James Thompson said the storm will start building in the west around late morning.

"We have reasonably clear weather in southeast Queensland this morning, so if you are going to go out today, or be on the road, best chance of clear weather is now and through this morning," Mr Thompson said.

"They're likely to develop through the eastern Darling Downs and move across from there. There is the risk of giant hail, destructive winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding with the thunderstorms this afternoon."

Storms will be developing from the late morning with Brisbane forecast for 31C and between 10-30mm of rain today.

There is also a very high fire danger warning, due to some 'unseasonably warm' conditions in the Central Highlands, Coalfields, parts of the Darling Downs, the far north in the Peninsula, Northern Goldfields and upper Flinders districts.

It comes after two days of severe storms hit the southeast on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

There was flash flooding on Tuesday in Kedron and Woolloongabba and nearly 100,000 lightning strikes on Wednesday.

Originally published as 'Vote now': BOM's Warning as supercells forecast