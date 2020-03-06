Volatile weather to limit fishing spots this weekend

TARGETED: Anglers have been hooking flathead and bream at Ballina and also in the Evans and Brunswick rivers.

SOME more volatile weather means most fishos will be confined to the lower estuaries and sheltered headlands and breakwalls this weekend.

A slight increase in ocean current and a jump in water temp, combined with Monday's full-moon tides, should help to clean up the river mouths and further improve the fishing.

The cleaner ocean water has been stalling on the high tide in the Richmond River around the Ballina RSL but the increased tidal push should pump a clean flow up around Burns Point, says Brett at Ballina Bait and Tackle.

Don't forget that because the murky freshwater sits on top of the denser salty stuff that there'll be a wedge underneath travelling much further upstream on the tide.

Flathead and bream have been the main focus at Ballina and also in the Evans and Brunswick rivers, although whiting are going fairly well for those using worms or yabbies.

Brett reports plenty of undersized tailor in the river, with legal ones more likely out on the breakwalls and ocean rocks along most of the coastline now.

Mulloway should pick up on the moon, too, with river fish chasing those little tailor and bigger models prowling the breakwalls and headlands as the weekend southerly kicks in.

Whiting and dart have been worthwhile candidates in the surf but a rising swell over the next few days could limit access to the more exposed spots.

Crabbing should improve as the big tides gain hold, too.

Out of line

WHY does Ballina Shire Council shy away from the installation of fishing line disposal bins at selected spots around town?

Members of the Ballina chapter of angler conservation group OzFish Unlimited have been attempting to fund and arrange for the popular bins to be installed at a minimum of six key locations where inappropriate line disposal has been an issue affecting shore birds, marine life and the general amenity of the shoreline.

Six months of thwarted efforts seems to indicate it's in the council's too-hard basket.

Many councils all along the coast have installed the special line bins at critical spots and according to the NSW DPI Fisheries Facebook page, two new fishing line and hook bins have been supplied and installed by North Sydney Council and the DPI at Sawmillers Reserve.

They were funded by our fishing licence fees, according to Fisheries but, strangely, the usual Recreational Fishing Trust logos do not appear on the bins.

It doesn't matter whose logo is on them, as long as they're in place and fishos use them.

Mighty Mini

WITH all the technological breakthroughs and high-end engineering that get the glamour in the rec tackle industry, some might say it's a bit over the top to get excited about a swivel.

But it got me thinking this week as I tied up a whiting rig on 2kg fluorocarbon, using the exact brand and size of swivel I also join my 25kg mono wire to 15kg leader on my mackerel outfit. And on my 25kg heavy-lift bottom rig.

There are plenty of compact-body crane or "rolling"-style swivels around but none I can find as small or as strong as the stainless steel AFW Mighty Mini.

The size 14, the smallest, is less than 2mm in diameter and only about 10mm long but is failure-tested at a 15kg straight pull.

I guess I've been using the size 14 now for at least five years in any situation where I've needed a swivel joint.

I can honestly say I've never had a failure and, being a cheapskate, I may still be reusing some of the initial batch.

The micro size is especially welcome on keen-eyed whiting and mackerel, both of which can be wary biters in clear, calm water.

Admittedly, I'd like to think Peter Williams from importers United Tackle was a mate but, equally, I pay money for all my gear, including these swivels.

Around a buck apiece, who'd complain?