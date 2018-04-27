Voila! French films coming to Northern Rivers cinema

TASTY: Wine is the main theme of the film Ce Qui Nous Lie (Back to Burgundy).

ALLIANCE Francaise Cote du Norde will bring the French Film Festival to Ballina in late May.

While all films offer English subtitles, they are top grossing French- speaking films from the last year.

A French film festival has been a regular feature on the cinema calendar on the Northern Rivers for several years.

Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord Inc was formed in May 1992.

The group is located in Lismore and holds meetings and social gatherings across the Northern Rivers.

Members are a mix of native speakers, high school teachers of French and travellers who have a love of France and its language and culture.

The films in this year's festival are:

De Plus Belle (Ladies)

Director: Anne-Gaëlle Daval

Actors: Florence Foresti, Mathieu Kassovitz, Nicole Garcia

Rating: M. 99min

Lucie is in remission.

Her family pushes her to live life to the fullest. She meets charming and arrogant Clovis, who is immediately beguiled by her wit and humour.

It is Dalila, however, an eccentric and delightful dance teacher, who inspires Lucie to rebuild her life.

Ce Qui Nous Lie (Back to Burgundy)

Director: Cédric Klapisch

Actors: Pio Marmaï, Ana Girardot, François Civil, Jean-Marc Roulot

Rating: M. 113min

With the death of his father looming, Jean returns from his Australian winery to his childhood "domaine" in Burgundy.

He takes over the family's vineyard with his siblings.

Over the course of a year, they put aside their resentments about the past to maintain their father's legacy and defy expectations of those around them.

Belle et Sebastien 3 (Friends for Life)

FAMILY FILM: A still from the film Belle et Sebastien 3 (Friends For Life). CONTRIBUTED



Director: Clovis Cornillac

Actors: Félix Bossuet, Tchéky Karyo, Clovis Cornillac, Margaux Chatelier

Rating: PG. 97min

A six-year-old and his dog sought to foil a Nazi attempt to capture French resistance fighters.

Sebastian is now aged 12, and has decided not to follow his father to Canada, choosing to remain with César to watch over Belle who's now become mother to three beautiful pups.

A stranger arrives claiming to be Belle's rightful owner.

Numéro Une (Number One)

Director: Tonie Marshall

Actors: Emmanuelle Devos, Benjamin Biolay, Richard Berry, Sami Frey

Rating: M. 110 min

Emmanuelle has risen through the ranks to sit on a board of directors.

An influential network of women offers to help her become head of France's biggest water company, which at first seems like an exciting challenge, but then degenerates into a gender war against the "ancient regime" of corporate white male privilege.

La Mélodie (Orchestra Class)

Director: Rachis Hami

Stars: Kad Merad, Samir Guesmi, Alfred Renely, Jean-Luc Vincent

Rating: M. 102min

A down-on-his-luck musician winds up teaching a sixthgrade orchestra.

Simon's multicultural class of rambunctious, trash-talking 12-year-olds proves to be a test for his patience, but there is one in which he sees potential, a painfully shy but gifted boy, Arnold.

Simon makes a promise to his class to take them to perform at the Paris Philharmonic.

But, will they make it?