Vogue puts a spin on World Cup

You know a movement has reached a tipping point when it makes the pages of Vogue.

Ahead of their must-win clash against the old enemy New Zealand, Australian cricketers today appear in the fashion bible as it uses its trademark style to shine a spotlight on the women's T20 World Cup - and examine what the tournament means for all Australians in 2020.

Stars like Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry swap cricket whites for summer styling in an on-field photoshoot blending classic and cool, giving off a 1950s movie-star vibe.

Running for the future … Ellyse Perry at a mock game with young fans for Vogue Australia’s March 2020 issue. Picture: Justin Ridler

In an accompanying article, cricket bosses share their strategy for grabbing worldwide attention with the culmination of the Cup, Sunday March 8 on International Women's Day while the players reveal what the changing face of cricket means to them.

Record-breaker Perry, famously the first Australian to don the green and gold in both cricket and soccer, says she feels the game is evolving so fast "it feels like a whole new career, the way things have changed".

All white on the night … ahead of today’s clash against New Zealand, Meg Lanning appears in the Vogue Australia March 2020 edition. Picture: Justin Ridler

"When I started out it was very much a part-time thing: all the players had jobs or study," Perry tells Vogue, hailing the change to a "wholly professional era."

"For the new generation of players coming through, this is truly exciting, because they've got this wonderful pathway. But I think they're also capturing the essence of women's sport."

With tongue in cheek, 29-year-old Perry says being surrounded by younger players like Tayla Vlaeminck - currently out of action with a stress fracture - is "alarming, because it's a reminder of how old I'm getting" but she has no plans to retire at such a crucial moment in the game's history.

With a similar focus, Nick Hockley, CEO of the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup and a father of two girls, says this is a "unique opportunity" and stresses Sunday's special guest performer Katy Perry is "very much" across the messaging of the event.

"That's a big part of it," he adds.

We are women, hear us Roar … Katy Perry is a key part of the WT20 final on International Women’s Day.

Meanwhile skipper Meg Lanning has her eyes firmly on defending the team's title.

"We've got a really good squad. We're aiming to win and that's what we want to do," she tells Vogue.

"We're striving to be there on March 8 and hopefully we are, but even if we're not we're really hoping that everyone gets behind it. It's just going to be a great moment for Australia."

See the full article and shoot: Vogue Australia's March 2020 edition is on sale March 2