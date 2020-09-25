Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Virus may have mutated to resist masks

by Jackie Salo, New York Post
25th Sep 2020 12:29 PM

A new COVID-19 mutation appears to be even more contagious, according to a study - and experts say it could be a response by the virus to defeat masks and other social-distancing efforts.

Scientists in a paper published on Wednesday identified a new strain of the coronavirus, which accounted for 99.9 per cent of cases during the second wave in America's Houston, Texas, area, The Washington Post reported.

The paper, which has not been peer-reviewed, said people with the strain, known as the D614G mutation, had higher loads of virus - suggesting it is more contagious.

Though the strain isn't more deadly, researchers said it appeared to have adapted better to spread among humans.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

David Morens, a virologist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the findings suggest the virus may become more contagious and this "may have implications for our ability to control it".

He said it's possible the virus had evolved to resist efforts such as handwashing and social distancing.

"Wearing masks, washing our hands, all those things are barriers to transmissibility, or contagion, but as the virus becomes more contagious, it statistically is better at getting around those barriers," Dr Morens told the Post.

 

 

Originally published as Virus may have mutated to resist masks

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rich NSW aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        Premium Content Rich NSW aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        News Australia’s aged care homes hold nearly $30 billion in resident’s money, but more than 140 aged care homes are in financial strife.

        25 'beach shacks' to be built in $9M development

        Premium Content 25 'beach shacks' to be built in $9M development

        News Ballina Shire project inspired by beach shacks of the 1950s and 60s

        EXCLUSIVE: First medicinal cannabis plantation set to open

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: First medicinal cannabis plantation set to open

        News Venture will produce 20,000kg of premium cannabis flower per year

        Council’s market decision set to come back to haunt them

        Premium Content Council’s market decision set to come back to haunt them

        News "It will be a debate that some other council will have again"