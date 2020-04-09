Virtual reality arcade proposal lodged with council

A virtual reality arcade has been proposed for Byron Bay.

In a development application lodged last month, LK Byron Bay Pty Ltd is seeking to have unit 8 at 90-96 Jonson St, Byron Bay approved for the use as an “amusement centre”.

A virtual reality arcade has been proposed for the shop between Woody's Surf Shack and the pawnbroker on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

No construction works are proposed.

While the business, Byron Bay Virtual Reality, earlier posted on social media that it would be opening in March 2020, change-of-use approval is now being sought.

On March 19, the business wrote that it was “ready and waiting for you to come and experience” VR at the store.

“We are (a) new business to town and have been working hard since the start of the year to get up and running,” they wrote.

“Whilst the timing is terrible to open our doors we are keen to share our creation.”



A few days later they confirmed they had been forced to close their doors, as businesses across the town did the same in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.

The proposed change-of-use relates to the 94sm store located between Woody’s Surf Shack and Byron Bay Pawnbrokers.

Plans for the proposed arcade include four “stations” as well as a section for “multiplayer stations”.

The application is now on public exhibition and public comment will be accepted until April 22.