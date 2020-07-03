Virgin’s record-breaking numbers in ‘comeback sale’

THOUSANDS of cheap airfares have been snapped up in Virgin Australia's record-breaking "comeback sale" to celebrate the resurrection of the Queensland carrier.

In the first hour of yesterday's sale a record 37,000 people logged on to the Virgin Australia website, the highest number in the airline's history.

Travellers were chasing some of the 125,000 cheap airfares released at 11am in Virgin's 12-hour 'Because Everyone Loves a Comeback' sale to boost Australia's embattled tourism industry.

The sale coincided with the announcement that an extra 17 domestic routes will restart by August 4.

Flights to Maroochydore, Hamilton Island, Proserpine, Mount Isa, Newcastle, Hobart, Launceston, Darwin, Alice Springs, Ballina and Coffs Harbour will takeoff.

Virgin Australia, which was sold to American investment giant Bain Capital on Friday, launched the cheap airfares to celebrate its future and provide a boost to Australia's tourism towns.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Virgin's flight from Sydney to the Gold Coast scheduled for July 10 - the day Queensland's borders will reopen - sold out within hours of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's announcement on Tuesday.

Virgin will add a second flight to service the high demand.

Virgin Australia Chief Commercial Officer John MacLeod said the return of Virgin Australia sales was a win for travellers as the tourism industry begins to see signs of recovery.

"We know that Aussies are getting itchy feet and are eager to explore the country so this sale makes it easy for customers to plan and book their trip, as well as supporting our local tourism industry," he said.

Mr MacLeod said flights to a number of holiday destinations in Queensland, New South Wales and the Northern Territory would resume.

"We're pleased to have continued our collaborative effort with the Federal Government to reintroduce some services as we start to see confidence return, and as each State and Territory comes closer to finalising their plans for the easing of restrictions and the reopening of borders," he said.

"Many of our aircraft have been parked and our teams are preparing them to return to the skies, and with the increase in flights we're announcing today, we're looking forward to serving our guests as they travel to visit family and friends, or take a well-deserved break."

Virgin Australia has also introduced additional safety and wellbeing measures to minimise risks associated with COVID-19, and to help guests feel comfortable and confident when flying.

Virgin Australia is also waiving any change fees for bookings made between today and September 30, 2025, including unlimited changes to booking dates.

Originally published as Virgin's record-breaking numbers in 'comeback sale'