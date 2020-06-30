Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Virgin buyers
Virgin buyers
News

Virgin sale brings bad news for airline’s shareholders

by Hayden Johnson
30th Jun 2020 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VIRGIN Australia investors are unlikely to receive any cash for their shares after the airline entered into a sale agreement with private firm Bain Capital on Friday.

Deloitte Administrators for Australia's second-largest carrier told shareholders they are unlikely to receive any distribution for their shares held.

In a statement to the ASX this morning administrators, led by Vaughan Strawbridge, said "we do not expect there will be sufficient recoveries to repay creditors in full".

"We have reasonable grounds to believe that there is no likelihood that shareholders of VAH will receive any distribution for their shares," the statement said.

Shares in the airline were halted from trade on April 9 at 8.6c.

Bain Capital's purchase will privatise the airline, leaving many mum and dad investors at a loss.

Bondholders had lodged an eleventh-hour proposal to Deloitte to recapitalise the airline and list it on the ASX as a public company operated by Australians.

The group said Deloitte's decision to allow Bain to purchase Virgin was disappointing for the airline's employees, creditors and retail bondholders."

"The inevitable outcome of the Bain proposal is that investors are left with a very poor recovery, which is a manifestly unjust outcome," a group spokesman said on Friday.

More Stories

editors picks virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to find Northern Rivers funeral details on our website

        premium_icon How to find Northern Rivers funeral details on our website

        News ALL the sections you loved in the paper are also on our website.

        'Absolutely disgusting': Vandals wreak havoc at cemetery

        premium_icon 'Absolutely disgusting': Vandals wreak havoc at cemetery

        News Outrage after Ballina cemetery was vandalised

        Upgrades for more than 100 social housing dwellings

        premium_icon Upgrades for more than 100 social housing dwellings

        News Work is part of a $47 million program being rolled out

        'DAILY MIRACLE': Local pollies pay tribute to Northern Star

        premium_icon 'DAILY MIRACLE': Local pollies pay tribute to Northern Star

        News North Coast politicians have their say on the last print editions.