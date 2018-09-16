The viral triplet bump photos you need to see to believe

A NORWEGIAN mum has wowed the internet by sharing a series of bump selfies to Instagram.

While most bump selfies, while cute, are a dime a dozen, this expectant mama's snaps come with a twist - she's pregnant with triplets.

Maria, who already has a two-year-old son, will soon give birth to spontaneously-conceived triplets - two girls, and a boy.

In a compilation of progress shots taken during the course of her pregnancy, Maria shares her growing belly from Week 12 to Week 35 - and the evolution of the bump is nothing short of astounding.

"Week to week with the triplets," she captioned the post, "what a journey this has been!

"From the huge shock of learning there were three, to people's reactions, the numerous scannings/checks and all the preparations and planning for this life-changing event."

Maria explained that she was still in shock herself over the size of her bump.

"I'm glad we took these pictures, because this collage really shows the massive growth," she wrote.

"It's strange to have ended up with such a big belly and it's even stranger that it can stand out like that without falling down!"

Maria posted her final bump pic - a selfie of her at 35 weeks, which in itself is a massive milestone for a multiple birth.

"And the last belly picture!" Maria captioned her selfie.

"In two days we'll finally meet our babies, and I wont have to drag around this 20 kg bump anymore."

Yes - you read that right. A 20 kilo bump. TWENTY KILOGRAMS.

As Maria's bump has grown, so too has her followers list, with people all over the world flocking to her page to watch as her journey unfolds.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.