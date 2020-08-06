Viral Magpie mum’s hilarious dig at ‘prankster’ son

Fiona Ruscoe is an online sensation after her son and Collingwood player Trey Ruscoe recorded his video call home. She has revealed she had the last laugh.

Fiona Ruscoe is an online sensation after her son and Collingwood player Trey Ruscoe recorded his video call home. She has revealed she had the last laugh.

The mum of Collingwood debutant Trey Ruscoe whose video call with her son went viral says she "feels famous" but didn't want to take the shine of his first AFL game.

The day after taking social media by storm with her priceless reaction to Trey's call home to tell her he was making his debut against Sydney on Thursday night, Fiona Ruscoe said she could not believe the response she had received from the video.

In the video call, Fiona has a crack at her son for forgetting to call home before being floored by the news of his debut.

So what does she think of becoming an online sensation?

"Not really good. If I'm going to be viral, I did not want to be looking like that," she said.

"I look hideous with my hair everywhere, oh my god. And the glasses, I don't normally wear, glasses by the way. Just for the record.

"I've had people that I haven't heard from for years text and ring and I have been on the phone the whole time, people wanting interviews.

"I feel famous and I feel like I've taken the shine of Trey actually having a game."

Watch Footy LIVE & On-Demand Every Day from July 29 - August 17 with Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Debutant Trey Ruscoe celebrates his first AFL goal. Picture Michael Klein

Fiona said she felt like she was on the end of one of "jokester" Trey's pranks when he initially told her he was making his debut.

"I thought he was pulling my leg because he is the biggest jokester around," Fiona said.

"When he said that I was a bit in shock and I thought he is having me on because I know what he's like and I know those boys at Collingwood are always playing pranks.

"I thought I am getting set up here. So I didn't believe him to be honest with you."

Fiona's hysterical response - "Oh f*** off - are you joking?" - had Trey's teammates in the room in stitches and it was only when he panned the phone around the room she realised it wasn't a gag.

Fiona Ruscoe has gone viral for this phone call video.

"When he panned around the room and I saw Steele Sidebottom pissing himself laughing I thought 'Oh, OK.'," she said.

"I called (Trey) later and said, 'You could have texted me, mate' … I couldn't believe he had done that to me, but he does that to me all the time anyway.

"He is always doing those kind of tricks on me."

Fiona was preparing to watch the Magpies-Swans match with family and friends at home in Perth and, just like in the video call, couldn't resist one more cheeky dig at her prankster son.

"Let's just hope he gets a kick," she said.

"I'm just so happy for him. He has wanted this his whole life and he has worked really hard to get this far and Collingwood have just worked to get him to the next level I feel. I'm just rapt for him."

rebecca.williams@news.com.au

Originally published as Viral Magpie mum's hilarious dig at 'prankster' son