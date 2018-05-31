Villain's 'unnerving' tale on band's new video

WHARVES has unveiled the unnerving, tense visual music video to their latest single High School Hero.

The Lennox Head quartet are also thrilled to be joining indie rock outfit Bad Pony on their Deficiency EP tour this June.

The music video was created by filmmaker Ben Sheen, who explained the story behind the video.

"This clip is a profile of the epitome of the High School Hero character - someone who peaked in high school and has solved all life's challenges with a punch to the face," Sheen explained.

"So proud, he has tattooed this title like a brand of honour to his fist.

"The clip sees him right now, in a society that no longer puts up with his bullshit.

"He sits staring at his hands and feeling sorry for himself, sitting alone in a motel room which is as dated as he is.

"The chorus echoes into his ears - we hope he feels some remorse and regret - but ultimately we see he does nothing to fix or repair the trauma he has caused others."

Talking about the creative intentions of the video, Sheen said the clip was a collaboration with performer James Batchelor and Alice Stephens.

"We wanted to find a movement piece that started from a gesture of looking at hands - and built to reveal an inner life of the character," he said.

"He is both the subject and the audience of the song.

"We wanted the camera movement to be active reminding this character that we are not on his side."

High School Hero was recorded at Rockinghorse Studios in Coorabell last January.

It was engineered, produced and mixed by Steven Schram (Paul Kelly, San Cisco), and mastered by Steven Smart at Studios 301.

At the Byron Brewery, Byron Bay, on Friday, June 29, supporting Bad Pony.