Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A cop has been left horrified after discovering his takeaway Macca’s coffee order also included a vile message.
A cop has been left horrified after discovering his takeaway Macca’s coffee order also included a vile message.
Offbeat

Vile note left on cop’s coffee cup

by Tamar Lapin
31st Dec 2019 12:32 PM

A police officer has been left reeling after buying a coffee at his local McDonald's only to discover his order also came with a vile message.

The officer visited a drive-through in Junction City, Kansas, on his way to work on Saturday when he received the insulting note.

A photo showing the coffee cup and offensive missive, which read "F***ing Pig", was shared to Facebook by Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday where it has since been shared more than 4500 times.

"This is what he paid for," he captioned the post, adding: "This is likely the act of one person and not a representation of the company."

The police officer was visiting a McDonald’s drive-through when he received the vile note with his takeaway coffee. Picture: iStock
The police officer was visiting a McDonald’s drive-through when he received the vile note with his takeaway coffee. Picture: iStock

When the incident was brought to the fast-food giant's attention, it's understood they offered the police officer a free lunch.

However, this was swiftly declined, with the police chief stating a free meal wouldn't make up for the offence the note had caused.

"No thank you. A Big Mac and large fries doesn't make up for it," wrote Chief Hornaday.

"The US Veteran who continues to serve deserves much more.

"This is not only bad for McDonalds but is also a black eye for Junction City."

It’s claimed an employee of McDonald’s scrawled this handwritten message onto a receipt of a takeaway coffee ordered by a police officer. Picture: Facebook
It’s claimed an employee of McDonald’s scrawled this handwritten message onto a receipt of a takeaway coffee ordered by a police officer. Picture: Facebook

The Junction City Police Department said in a Facebook post the incident wasn't representative of how the majority of residents felt about cops.

"We would like that officer to know this is not representative of how the majority of residents in Junction City feel about Law Enforcement," the post said.

"JCPD has a very wonderful and supportive community we are honoured to serve. We are hopeful that the business this occurred takes appropriate action."

In the wake of allegations against McDonald's in Junction City, owner Dana Cook released statement defending staff.

Cook said a review of security footage from "every angle" inside the restaurant showed message was not scrawled by employees, reports KSNT.

"My McDonald's have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made," Cook wrote in the statement.

"We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation."

abuse coffee mcdonalds police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark sighting led to closure of Ballina beach

        Shark sighting led to closure of Ballina beach

        News SURF lifesavers spotted the shark this morning and closed the beach to swimmers and surfers.

        ’No gift could ever compare’: Your amazing Christmas stories

        premium_icon ’No gift could ever compare’: Your amazing Christmas stories

        News IVF baby and “whole new family” were some of your favourite presents

        PHOTOS: Fun for everyone at Ballina's Boxing Day races

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun for everyone at Ballina's Boxing Day races

        News The annual race day is a popular event for families

        15-month-old baby taken to hospital after crash

        15-month-old baby taken to hospital after crash

        Breaking Seven people hurt in crash on the Pacific Highway near Wardell