Vigilance urged after endangered curlew chicks killed by car

DRIVERS are being urged to drive carefully after two endangered bush stone curlew chicks were killed overnight.

Tweed Shire Council posted on its social media site today the two chicks were hit by a car and killed on Wednesday in Koala Beach, Pottsville.

"We know the local community look out for the curlews so no doubt this will be upsetting news," the post said.

"The pair were some of the first hatchlings of the year and while it's sad to lose these chicks, it's important not to lose any more during this breeding season."

Council is encouraging drivers to remain vigilant while driving during breeding time, especially at night.

"Curlews do spend time on the road at night catching food and when chicks are small they can have trouble getting up gutters and can fall into drains," the social media post said.

"We'd appreciate people giving curlews space during the day as well as driving carefully at dawn, dusk and during the night near to areas where they're nesting."

If you see any curlews in trouble, contact the Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers 24/7 hotline on (02) 6672 4789.