Viewers baffled by weird seafood element

MasterChef season two star Callum Hann has emerged victorious after tonight's first "Heats Week" challenge, serving up a mandarin-infused duck noodle dish that blew the judges away.

But it was a bizarre-sounding element Reynold plated up that had viewers talking on Twitter.

The inclusion of a "scallop silk" to accompany his Kingfish tartare raised eyebrows, with a number of viewers flocking to the social media platform to find out what he on earth he was talking about.

One was quick to point out that the flattened scallops and activated charcoal bore an uncanny resemblance to a popular beauty product, while another viewer's attempted Google search was no help at all.

Many commented that the black 'scallop silk' didn't look very edible. Picture: Channel 10.

Mystery aside, it was Callum's Survivor-style approach in the first "heat", where contestants could choose either sweet or savoury, that scored him a win.

Employing a clever strategy to save his standout dish for the second round cook against either Brendan or Reynold, it was Callum's slightly nerdy forward-thinking that scored him a place in this week's immunity cook.

Faced with a citrus-themed competitive cook, Reynold and Brendan both played to their strengths in round one, choosing sweet and savoury respectively, but Brendan's chicken dish was just pipped at the post by Callum's chocolate mandarin dessert.

"So far, the strategy has actually worked," Callum told the camera after landing a spot in round two.

"The numbers are exactly where I was hoping they would be … I've still got my best dish up my sleeve," he said.

Meanwhile, Reynold was nervous about competing with Callum for the winning savoury plate.

"I've already thrown out my ace card in round one," he said.

Fans couldn't get enough of the game play, with one commenting that "maths is Callum's secret weapon".

I’m enjoying this narrative where Callum is out here playing Survivor while everyone else is playing Bake Off #MasterChefAU — Lan (@thatslantastic) June 1, 2020



Meanwhile, Reynold's "scallop silk" failed to impress the judges with Andy remarking that it "didn't add much" to the dish overall.

MasterChef: Back to Win continues Tuesday night from 7.30 on Channel 10.

Originally published as Viewers baffled by weird seafood element

...Especially before it was put on the plate. Picture: Channel 10.

No longer just content with making food, Reynold has decided to branch out and combine his cook with making beauty products. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/DrqPv30iRl — Catherine Langley (@CathLangley) June 1, 2020

I didn't know what a scallop silk was this day and I still don't #MasterChefAU — khanh (@khanhong) June 1, 2020

Scallop silk sounds like it wouldnt have a great “mouth feel”. #MasterChefAU — Victoria (@movetheair) June 1, 2020

I googled ‘scallop silk’ because I missed the bit where Reynold explained what it was - and got this #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/iicOyMUuOI — TheOracleofDelta (@OracleofThe) June 1, 2020

So does anyone want to tell me what part if the scallop is black as night? #MasterChefAU — Shroomkin - Social distancing since 2014 (@shroomkin82) June 1, 2020