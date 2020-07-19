VIDEO: Work begins to remove Alstonville icon

DOZENS of residents are watching the removal of a beloved local icon in Alstonville.

The Norfolk Island pine on Main St is being removed due concerns regarding safety and the surrounding power network.

Photo: Javier Encalada

About 10 Essential Energy contractors started work at 7.30am to remove the towering giant and are expected to finish by 3.30pm.

Four cars, a crane and a woodchipper were needed to remove the top part of the tree by 10am.

By 10.30am crews had turned most of the top half into woodchips.

Traffic controllers are policing Main St which is expected to be closed until 3.30pm.

The public is advised to use alternate routes while travelling through the town.

Essential Energy's acting operations manager, Brad Nott, said the move does not require consent from Balllina Shire Council, although the matter was on the agenda to tell the community through the C Ward meeting on Thursday, July 9.

Mr Nott said fallen tree branches can have a considerable impact on the surrounding community.

"Trees coming into contact with overhead powerlines pose serious hazards to people, wildlife and the surrounding environment, with potential for damage to property, injury, fires and unplanned power outages," he said.

The Electricity Supply Act 1995 will allow private contractors to remove the tree.