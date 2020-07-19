Menu
Work begins to remove Alstonville icon
VIDEO: Work begins to remove Alstonville icon

Javier Encalada
by
19th Jul 2020 10:33 AM
DOZENS of residents are watching the removal of a beloved local icon in Alstonville. 

The Norfolk Island pine on Main St is being removed due concerns regarding safety and the surrounding power network. 

The towering Norfolk Island pine on Main St, Alstonville is being removed due concerns regarding safety and the surrounding power network. Essential Energy started work at 7.30am and are expected to finish by 3.30pm. Photo: Javier Encalada
About 10 Essential Energy contractors started work at 7.30am to remove the towering giant and are expected to finish by 3.30pm.

Four cars, a crane and a woodchipper were needed to remove the top part of the tree by 10am.

By 10.30am crews had turned most of the top half into woodchips.

GOODBYE: The popular Norfolk Island Pine in Alstonville is set to be removed due to concerns regarding safety concerns.
Traffic controllers are policing Main St which is expected to be closed until 3.30pm. 

The public is advised to use alternate routes while travelling through the town.

Essential Energy's acting operations manager, Brad Nott, said the move does not require consent from Balllina Shire Council, although the matter was on the agenda to tell the community through the C Ward meeting on Thursday, July 9.  

Mr Nott said fallen tree branches can have a considerable impact on the surrounding community.  

"Trees coming into contact with overhead powerlines pose serious hazards to people, wildlife and the surrounding environment, with potential for damage to property, injury, fires and unplanned power outages," he said.  

The Electricity Supply Act 1995 will allow private contractors to remove the tree.  

