News

Fireys save Upper Orara homes surrounded by burning bush

by
7th Dec 2019 8:00 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

RURAL firefighters on the Coffs Coast have been praised for saving several properties from fire today in the Orara Valley, west of Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Coast brigade crews spent the day protecting homes from a wall of flames that burnt uphill across private properties and Boambee State Forest towards several properties on top of the mountain that were on Saturday evening surrounded by burning bush.  

Watching on as a friends property was being protected, resident Mike Thompson praised the firefighting effort. 

"They've saved (our friends) house. The RFS has throughout the day positioned tankers to suppress the fire and make sure it hasn't burned the house," he said.

"I think its fantastic work, the coordination between the Rural Fire Service and Forestry Corporation is first-class and I think it's a credit to them."

The Upper Orara fire, 8km west of Coffs Harbour, started on Friday between Mount Browne Rd and Jacaranda Dr. 

The Rural Fire Service listed the 30-hectare bushfire under 'watch and act' status at 2am on Friday and spent the day protecting properties. 

The fire continues to be listed as 'out of control', but is now under 'being controlled' status.

Mount Browne Rd, Jacaranda Dr, Jaboh Cl residents and residents on Red Hill, Upper Orara Rd and in the Boambee Valley have been urged to monitor the fire situation and follow their Bush Fire Survival Plan. 

"Ground crews from the NSW Rural Fire Service and Forestry Corporation NSW are on scene to conduct property protection and extinguish the fire has it comes into open areas," the Rural Fire Service advised.

Heavy plant equipment is being used to construct containment lines and establish 'fallback' options for firefighters.

Doorknocking has occurred in the area.

"Weather conditions are expected to be mild (tomorrow) but likely to deteriorate again on Tuesday," the RFS said. 

"NSW Rural Fire Service and Forestry Corporation will continue to monitor conditions and provide further updates as required."

 

 

bushfire coffs coast mount browne rd rural fire service upper orara
Coffs Coast Advocate