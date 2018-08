WHALE-watchers were lucky to come alongside a pod of whales playing off Moreton Island.

They were even luckier to have spotted a rare Southern Right Whale nursing its calf.

Of the eight whales, three were adults, two were juveniles, and one was a calf.

The team at Tangalooma whale watch were able to capture this footage today on one of their sojourns out onto the water.

