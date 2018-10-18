Video of 'unbelievable' teen arrest in Lismore goes viral

FOOTAGE depicting the chaotic arrest of two teenagers in Lismore has sparked fury amongst the Aboriginal community.

The arrest by plainclothes Lismore detectives outside Lismore Shopping Square yesterday afternoon was filmed on multiple devices and shared to Facebook.

Police allege officers were assaulted, including being spat in the face, during the arrest of a 16-year-old boy over an alleged break and enter, and subsequently made further arrests.

One of the videos of the arrest at the bus interchange on Brewster St has since been viewed more than 52,000 times.

Some of the footage shows three or four police officers holding a distressed teen girl's head down over a row of shopping trolleys.

The situation appears to be out of control of the arresting officers.

In another video, a distressed teenage boy shouts for officers to loosen his handcuffs. Police in the video say the boy is being arrested for a break and enter.

Brooke Bowen, a friend of the family whose daughter was arrested, said the arrest was "horrendous".

She said the girl was held for seven hours by police and then taken to the hospital.

"She had a lump on her head where she was hit on the trolleys and the ground," Ms Bowen said.

"She's got bruises all over her.

"It's unbelievable, very excessive."

Ms Bowen claimed the 14-year-old girl was only arrested because she was challenging officers why they were arersting her older cousin.

She said the father of the girl was also arrested by police after he came to the location to check on the welfare of his daughter.

One of the Facebook posts sharing the videos claimed the girl's elbow was fractured during the arrest.

There are also claims police officers confiscated their phones to delete any videos they had of the arrest.

A NSW Police statement said five people were charged after police investigating a break and enter were allegedly assaulted in Lismore.

Officers from Richmond Police District were investigating after cash and other items were stolen during a break and enter on a home in Casino on Sunday September 2.

Following inquiries, officers from the Richmond PD Target Action Group attempted to arrest a 16-year-old youth at a bus interchange on Brewster Street, Lismore, shortly after 2pm yesterday.

Police will allege when they tried to search the youth, several people intervened, assaulting the officers, with one officer being spat in the face.

Five people were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

Police will allege when the 16-year-old boy's bag was searched it contained methamphetamine in a resealable plastic bag.

He has now been charged with break enter and steal, and possess a prohibited drug. He was refused bail to appear in Lismore Children's Court today.

A 35-year-old Lismore man was subsequently charged with assaulting police. He was granted bailed to appear in Lismore Local Court on Monday November 12.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with hinder police, resist police, and fail to move on. A second boy, also aged 14, was charged with assault police.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with assault police, hinder police, and resist police, and fail to move on, while a second girl, also aged 14, has been charged with resist police, hinder police, and trespass.

These four teenagers have been granted bail to appear in a children's court on Monday 12 November 2018.