Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Investigation: Video of last time baby seen alive released

by Elise Williams
27th Dec 2020 12:26 PM | Updated: 7:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a five-month-old girl in Brisbane's inner-south.

The little girl's 32-year-old mother is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

An emergency call was made after the baby girl was found unconscious and not breathing at a unit at Annerley on November 16.

Paramedics pronounced her dead a short time after arriving at the King St unit.

 

CCTV of the last time a baby was seen alive at Buranda Shopping Centre. Picture: QPS
CCTV of the last time a baby was seen alive at Buranda Shopping Centre. Picture: QPS

The death was initially deemed non-suspicious, but the results of a post-mortem examination have prompted police to launch a homicide probe.

Detective Inspector Rod Watts this morning said the baby girl was last seen alive at the nearby Buranda shopping centre the day before her death.

CCTV of the last time a baby was seen alive at Buranda Shopping Centre. Picture: QPS
CCTV of the last time a baby was seen alive at Buranda Shopping Centre. Picture: QPS

He said she appeared "happy and healthy" while at the centre about 5pm on November 15, and something that led to her death occurred between them and 8am the next day.

Police say the girl's parents were the only two people with her between those hours and there are no other people of interest.

CCTV of the last time a baby was seen alive at Buranda Shopping Centre. Picture: QPS
CCTV of the last time a baby was seen alive at Buranda Shopping Centre. Picture: QPS

Investigators have launched a public appeal for information as they piece together the events leading up to the girl's death.

Anyone with information, including neighbours or relatives, are urged to come forward.

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in NSW

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in NSW

        Food & Entertainment Coles and Woolworths will be going head-to-head in a bun fight, as we can reveal the NSW suburbs that buy the most before they’ve finished Christmas leftovers.

        Police take an 'elfie' at the airport

        Premium Content Police take an 'elfie' at the airport

        News 'We love it when elves comply with public health orders'

        Beachgoers struggle in rough conditions over Christmas break

        Premium Content Beachgoers struggle in rough conditions over Christmas break

        News A TWEET from Surf Lifesaving FNC is urging people to be aware of unstable beach...

        SES wins over wild weather event

        Premium Content SES wins over wild weather event

        News HUNDREDS of calls for assistance saw the SES respond and the new zone chief reckons...