Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lisa Thomas, who described the storm as apocalyptic, posted the video on Facebook about 2pm on Sunday, showing a small hatchback being slammed by huge hailstones at Palmview on the Sunshine Coast.
Lisa Thomas, who described the storm as apocalyptic, posted the video on Facebook about 2pm on Sunday, showing a small hatchback being slammed by huge hailstones at Palmview on the Sunshine Coast.
Weather

Video of ‘apocalyptic’ Coast storm goes viral

18th Nov 2019 10:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VIDEO showing a car being pummelled by hail in storms that smashed the Sunshine Coast on Sunday has been shared tens of thousands of times.

Lisa Thomas, who described the storm as apocalyptic, posted the video on Facebook about 2pm on Sunday, showing a small hatchback being slammed by huge hailstones at Palmview on the Sunshine Coast.

Faaaaark! This just happened at home! And that’s Jess’ car getting smashed! This is insane! House is a mess. 😞 Higgins Storm Chasing

Posted by Lisa Thomas on Saturday, 16 November 2019

"This just happened at home! … This is insane! House is a mess," Ms Thomas wrote.

The post has had more than 53,000 shares and has been viewed more than three million times.

Another post shows "insane" damage to her house, including smashed windows.

"So much damage in such a short amount of time," she said.

Resident Myke Thomas told media there had been "hail the size of oranges, just dropping from the sky, bouncing off cars and the roof. The whole roof is written off, the solar panels, the solar hot water system".

Posted by Lisa Thomas on Saturday, 16 November 2019

The storms, which swept from Chermside in Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast, brought cricket-ball-sized hail.

Insurers have declared damage from the storms as a catastrophe, with more than 5000 claims lodged by Monday afternoon, costing an estimated $40 million.

About 3000 claims were for cars, an Insurance Council of Australia spokesman said.

More Stories

hail storm storm sunshine coast viral

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fisho shares where fish are biting in Tweed

        premium_icon Fisho shares where fish are biting in Tweed

        Fishing Fishos can expect to hook a mangrove jack in the Tweed River as the water’s temperature rises

        Bushfire seasons stretching into winter: Climate Council

        premium_icon Bushfire seasons stretching into winter: Climate Council

        News Report claims climate change is causing more danger fire conditions

        When bushfires create their own 'perfect storm'

        premium_icon When bushfires create their own 'perfect storm'

        Weather The clouds can make fires more difficult and hazardous to fight

        Full list of schools closed on Thursday

        Full list of schools closed on Thursday

        News Public, independent and Catholic schools, TAFE closures