A snake catcher thought he walked into the wrong house when he was called to remove a massive python from underneath a TV cabinet.

Tony Morrison, owner of Redland's Snake Catcher, was called to Cleveland, south-east of Brisbane, after a massive intruder was found under furniture.

Python found under TV unit in Cleveland. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher

Southeast Queensland's worst suburbs for snakes revealed

Warm weather has snakes on the move across Queensland

Two pythons in combat to 'win over' female snake in Queensland

But when Morrison arrived, the family were sitting calmly on the couch watching a show while the python slithered underneath the cabinet.

"I almost thought I walked into the wrong house," Morrison said

"They were all on the couch, and more were on there than what was in the video. And they all just sat there as I got it."

Morrison has been a snake catcher for more than 20 years.

Python found under TV unit in Cleveland. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher

He said the family's reaction wasn't what he is typically used to when being called to remove a python.

"Most times when someone has a snake, they are at the other side of the house," he said.

"So it was quite funny to have them just sitting back and watching the Discovery channel in real life."

In the video shared on the Redland's Snake Catcher Facebook page, Morrison can be seen removing the large python which he said was a "decent size" to find inside a home.

Python found under TV unit in Cleveland. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher

"The interesting part about this, is that it's not just a little snake … he's a good-sized snake," Morrison said.

People commenting on the shared video said they were quickly checking behind their TVs hoping not to find the same surprise.

Python found under TV unit in Cleveland. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher

Originally published as VIDEO: Massive python found lurking under TV