VIDEO: It's mating season and spotting platypus is a game

It's mating season and the platypus are out and about

It's mating season and the platypus are out and about

FIRST the bubbles rise to the surface in the still water.

Then, through the muddy cloud beneath the sheer veneer, they wiggle up to take a breath.

After sitting flat on the surface for anywhere from a few seconds to half a minute, the platypus scoots back down.

The cloud continues to grow as the platypus scurries along the bottom for food.

And before you know it, the bubbles rise and mammal emerges to take another breath.

The joy every time they rise is felt among the patient onlookers.

It's the kind of happiness and stress relief we all need right now.

Platypus swimming at Broken River, Eungella in July 2020. Rae Wilson

TOP TIPS FOR SPOTTING PLATYPUS