Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Aerial view of new Pacific Highway section
News

VIDEO: Exclusive fly-over of newest Pacific Highway section

Jarrard Potter
by
19th May 2020 4:14 PM | Updated: 20th May 2020 4:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A major milestone of the Pacific Highway upgrade, the 36km stretch of new dual carriageway between Glenugie and Tyndale was opened to the public today.

Highway traffic was officially switched over to the new section of road around 3.30pm this afternoon.

The Glenugie to Tyndale section is the longest opened of the $5 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade opened to date and now sees Grafton and Ulmarra bypassed, saving drivers on average around 12 minutes.

The 36km section of the Pacific Highway upgrade between Glenugie and Tyndale is now complete and open to traffic.
The 36km section of the Pacific Highway upgrade between Glenugie and Tyndale is now complete and open to traffic. Contributed

The bypassed section of the existing Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Tyndale has been renamed Big River Way, with traffic volumes set to be reduced significantly now this section of the new motorway is about to open.
 
The upgrade has been built with native wildlife in mind, with 101 fauna passages in this area to help animals cross over or under the road safely.

Electronic message signs will provide way-finding information and motorists should be aware of traffic management and reduced speed limits while work continues to build the upgrade.

Anyone travelling in the area is encouraged to access Live Traffic and plan ahead to avoid any potential delays.

The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the $4.945 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina project as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

The 36km section of the Pacific Highway upgrade between Glenugie and Tyndale is now complete and open to traffic.
The 36km section of the Pacific Highway upgrade between Glenugie and Tyndale is now complete and open to traffic. Contributed

More Stories

clarence development glenugie to tyndale upgrade pacific highway upgrade pacific highway upgrade ballina to woolgoolga
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $77K in sports grants announced

        premium_icon $77K in sports grants announced

        News A TOTAL of 17 clubs in the Ballina electorate received funding from the NSW Government.

        Are we ready to send kids back to school on Monday?

        premium_icon Are we ready to send kids back to school on Monday?

        News OUR state politicians and readers weigh in on the news NSW students will return to...

        How much water will we need and where will it come from?

        premium_icon How much water will we need and where will it come from?

        News FROM a new dam, recycled or from underground? Rous County Council is preparing to...

        Things set to chill with volatile weather forecast

        premium_icon Things set to chill with volatile weather forecast

        News HEAVY rain, thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and snow - Australia is in for a...