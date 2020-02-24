VIDEO: Children allegedly ransack Coast attraction

DRAMATIC footage has revealed the moment a group of children allegedly broke into a Gold Coast attraction over the weekend and stole from its canteen.

Gold Coast Wake Park in Oxenford posted photos and security videos on to its Facebook page on Sunday morning, stating the park was allegedly broken into at 8pm last night.

CCTV footage of children allegedly breaking into the Gold Coast Wake Park and stealing drinks and food. Picture: Supplied

CCTV footage shows a group of male children opening a roller door into a canteen and climbing over the counter to ransack the fridge.

One child is seen picking up the EFTPOS machine and opening the till to find its contents empty.

Some of the group of boys are dressed in just boardshorts while others wear T-shirts, shorts and or a hooded jumper.

Two of the boys ransacking the fridge. Picture: Supplied

Queensland Police obtained a report of juveniles breaking into the Gold Coast Wake Park in Oxenford on at 2am on yesterday morning, however the date and time does not match with this incident as reported by park management.

The wake park called on the community for help in identifying the culprits on Facebook.

"GC Aqua Park was broken into at 8:04pm 22/2/20," the park's post read.

The children opened the till but found it empty. Picture: Supplied

"Gold Coast we need your help to find these guys. With the help of everyone on the Gold Coast we can find these boys.

"To the boys in the photos … best you DM (sic) us before we find you … which won't be hard."

Gold Coast Wake Park managers were not available to comment on the matter when contacted by the Bulletin today.