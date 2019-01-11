Menu
Login

Water main burst
Offbeat

VIDEO: Burst main shoots water into the sky

Liana Turner
by
11th Jan 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 11:12 AM

A DAMAGED 300mm water main sent large volumes of water shooting into the air at Ewingsdale yesterday.

Rous County Council chairman Keith Williams said an air valve, the only part of the pipe that sits above the ground, was struck by a slasher or ride-on mower about 11am.

He said the person who hit the valve reported the damage.

Mr Williams said Rous County Council crews were called to the site, on a Bay Vista Drive property.

They replaced the valve and flushed it out.

He said the main moves water to a reservoir that supplies Brunswick Heads and Ocean Shores, but domestic supply was not cut off at any time.

It's not clear how much water was lost in the almost five hours the pipe valve was damaged, but Mr Williams said it had a significant capacity.

"That's a big main," he said.

"It's a big pipe that carries a lot of pressure."

Mr Williams said he was pleased they were able to resolve the issue.

Nearby resident Susanna Evington said she first thought it was a fire when she saw the water blast in the distance.

"Then I realised it must be water, and an awful lot of it," she said.

Ms Evington captured a number of videos of the water spout.

burst water main editors picks infrastructure summer video water main
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners