VIDEO: Before and after Typhoon blasts skyscraper's windows
Weather

VIDEO: Before and after typhoon blasts skyscraper's windows

by Rachel Blundy and staff writer
17th Sep 2018 3:51 PM

Heavy rain and fierce wind gusts have ripped sides of buildings as Typhoon Mangkhut continued on its trajectory through Asia.

Mangkhut, reported to be the biggest storm in the world so far in 2018, first hit Hong Kong and southern China on Sunday afternoon, after wreaking havoc in the Philippines.

The above video shows storm damage to windows of the Harbourfront Landmark building on Hung Hom promenade in Hong Kong.

The Landmark building is a collection of four structures, with one of the two office towers shown here with extreme damage to its windows. 

The video below shows part of a building crumbling onto Fuk Lee Street in Tai Kok Tsui, Hong Kong, after the typhoon hit the city.

Credit: Erica Yau via Storyful

climate change editors picks environment typhoon typhoon mangkut weather
