Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Top lawmaker Jill Hennessy has revealed she will quit Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ ministry, with a replacement to be announced in coming days.
Top lawmaker Jill Hennessy has revealed she will quit Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ ministry, with a replacement to be announced in coming days.
Politics

State's Attorney-General's personal reason for stepping down

by Melissa Iaria
16th Dec 2020 4:26 PM

Victoria's top lawmaker has quit the ministry.

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy has announced she will quit her ministerial role in the Andrews government to focus on her family.

She says she will recontest the 2022 state election.

"Political life can be hard on families. Mine is at a stage where they need more of me and even more importantly, I need more of them," Ms Hennessy said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Like everyone managing the collision between work and family life, sometimes something has to give, at least for a little while."

Ms Hennessy said the time was right to step back, with the conclusion of the Lawyer X royal commission and key reforms including the decriminalising of public drunkenness and the spent convictions scheme.

Premier Daniel Andrews said Ms Hennessy had made an outstanding contribution as a valued member of the cabinet.

He will make an announcement about the ministry in coming days.

Originally published as Victoria's Attorney-General quits

jill hennessy politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man sentenced over bungled pistol purchase

        Premium Content Man sentenced over bungled pistol purchase

        Crime WHEN sourcing the firearm on an online platform, he didn’t know he was talking to an undercover cop.

        SAVE OUR NUTS: Local macadamias listed as endangered

        Premium Content SAVE OUR NUTS: Local macadamias listed as endangered

        News “THIS is a wake-up call ... in less than 200 years, these species have lost 80 per...

        CSIRO and medicinal cannabis firm join forces on trial

        Premium Content CSIRO and medicinal cannabis firm join forces on trial

        News COMPANY owns a 10,000 sqm Dutch glasshouse and high-security outdoor cultivation...

        Amazing aerial footage of flooded areas in Northern NSW

        Premium Content Amazing aerial footage of flooded areas in Northern NSW

        News Four helicopters were made available to local emergency services