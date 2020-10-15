Victoria records 6 new virus cases

Victoria has recorded six new coronavirus cases and no deaths, as the city's all important 14-day average fell again.

Regional Victoria's 14-day average has remained steady at 0.6 as angry and concerned Shepparton locals queued at testing sites from 6am amid fears of an outbreak in the regional city following three positive cases.

Mystery cases in Melbourne have increased by one to 15 since Wednesday, while the 14-day average has fallen slightly from 9.6 to 8.9.

Health authorities say the 14-day average must be about five for the state government to consider easing restrictions on October 19.

It comes after seven new cases and five deaths were recorded on Wednesday, the most virus deaths the state had recorded in a single day since seven were recorded on September 29.

There are zero cases from an unknown source in the past 14 days in regional Victoria but the number of active cases increased from six to eight on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is now more than 20,310, with the death toll remaining at 816 and 182 active cases as of Wednesday.

More detail on Thursday's new cases is expected later at the Premier's daily media briefing.

