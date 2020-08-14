Menu
OUTBREAK GROWS: Victoria records 372 cases, 14 deaths

14th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

 

 

Authorities in Victoria have confirmed 372 new infections and 14 deaths linked to the disease. It comes after the 287 new cases and eight deaths yesterday. 

 

More to come

