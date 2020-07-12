Victoria records 273 new virus cases

Eight staff members from The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Francis

Victoria has reported 273 new cases of coronavirus after a shocking week of record new daily numbers for the state.

The man in his 70s also died overnight, taking the national death toll to 108.

It comes as a cluster of eight coronavirus cases has been recorded among staff at The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.

The hospital says the cluster includes five cases acquired through community transmission and three cases detected through contact tracing.

It's the second time the hospital had reported a cluster of cases during the pandemic - the first time was at the beginning when a cluster was detected in March.

Currently no patients have contracted the virus through the hospital.

The hospital has now put in place a concierge at the entrance of the Infectious Diseases Ward and the cleaning efforts have been increased.

It comes as dozens of patrons and staff were placed into lockdown after two pubs in Bordertown, South Australia, were exposed to a potential coronavirus case on Friday night and Defence Force personnel arrived at the Victoria-South Australia border to assist police at checkpoints.

NSW has also recorded new cases. The state announced five cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed overnight, including two returning travellers and three people linked to an existing outbreak in the Blue Mountains.

Queensland has continued its streak of no new cases, two days after the borders were officially reopened to most of the country. There are three active cases left across the state.