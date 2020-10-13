Victoria has recorded 12 new coronavirus cases and one death as the city's all important 14-day average continues to tick upwards.

Mystery cases have increased two since Monday to 13, while the 14-day average has increased slightly from 9.9 to 10.

Health authorities say the 14-day average must be about five for the Government to consider easing restrictions on October 19.

But Premier Daniel Andrews has all but confirmed Melbourne will not see the much anticipated significant easing of restrictions next weekend.

"Provided we continue to see a trend where there are not a huge number of additional mystery cases while we continue the see this trend flow through the rest of this week, then there will be some further easing that we can announce on Sunday," he said on Monday.

"That will be broadly on the social space rather than economic easing, but we may be able to do more on that front in regional Victoria."

Melburnians wearing masks during the citywide lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Penny Stephens

The Premier said the public health team would spend hours pouring over data this week to determine which restrictions could be eased.

Regional Victoria's 14-day average remains steady at 0.4 with no cases from an unknown source in the past 14 days.

There were just five active cases in regional Victoria as of Monday, all in the Mitchell Shire.

The total number of cases in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is now more than 20,300, with the death toll remaining at 810 and 191 active cases as of Monday.

It comes after 15 new cases and no deaths were recorded on Monday.

More detail on Tuesday's new cases is expected later at the Premier's daily media briefing.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Victoria records 12 new virus cases