Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Victoria has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 the day after border restrictions were finally eased with one Sydney local government area.
Victoria has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 the day after border restrictions were finally eased with one Sydney local government area.
Health

Victoria continues COVID-free streak

by Gerard Cockburn
30th Jan 2021 10:22 AM

Victoria has recorded zero new locally acquired cases of coronavirus in Saturday's numbers.

The promising figure, marking 24 days of no community transmission, comes as 13,072 Victorians got tested in the 24 hours to midnight.

One new case was reported in the state's hotel quarantine system.

On Friday evening border restrictions with New South Wales were eased.

The Cumberland local government area in Sydney has now moved from red to orange under the Victorian government permit system, with all other Greater Sydney zones transitioning to green.

Residents in the Cumberland area need to get a COVID-19 test in the first three days of being in Victoria.

All other Sydney residents can travel to Victoria without a test but still need to apply for a permit.

Originally published as Victoria continues COVID-free streak

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tiny fish lurking in creeks, rivers causes ‘murderous pain’

        Premium Content Tiny fish lurking in creeks, rivers causes ‘murderous pain’

        News People have shared horror stories of being stung at swimming holes and fishing spots at Lismore, Casino, Ballina and everywhere in between.

        Council investigates alleged unauthorised work at Bangalow

        Premium Content Council investigates alleged unauthorised work at Bangalow

        Council News A stop work order was issued for a Bangalow property

        Herne kicks into in Trans AM and S5000 double act

        Premium Content Herne kicks into in Trans AM and S5000 double act

        Sport The Lismore racing star had a great first racing weekend with Garry Rogers...

        Dam or not, our water security is a flagship issue

        Premium Content Dam or not, our water security is a flagship issue

        News "There are no easy decisions here... the clock is ticking"