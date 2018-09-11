Menu
Luke Berkelmans was riding in Mapleton when a magpie attacked him, which he caught on video.
Environment

VIDEO: Magpie attack on cyclist caught in slow motion

Matty Holdsworth
by
11th Sep 2018 8:04 AM

MAGPIE season is well and truly in full swoop on the Sunshine Coast with scary video footage emerging of the territorial birds on the attack.

Luke Berkelmans was riding in Mapleton when one came far too close for comfort.

He filmed the assault - in slow-motion - and shared it to social media.

The video is only a few seconds long, but more than enough time for the bird to attack multiple times.

He joked that the noise was definitely coming from the bird not him.

Have you been hit? Let us know in the comments.

