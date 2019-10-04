Veteran cut as Cats cleanout begins

THE footy season is over but for list management teams at AFL clubs, this is the busiest time of the year.

Almost 70 players have already been cut from club lists through retirements and delistings, while two Adelaide players have signalled their intention to leave via free agency.

A host of others are set to change clubs in the exchange period, while some of the axed players are hoping to earn another chance as a delisted free agent or in the new supplemental selection period that runs all the way to Round 1 next year.

The latest player to suffer the chop is Geelong veteran Scott Selwood.

The highly-regarded clubman and brother of Cats captain Joel Selwood played 34 games with the Cats after arriving from West Coast in the 2015 trade period. He managed just two games this year.

"Scott has been a much-loved member of the club over his four years here. The way in which he has conducted himself on and off the field, has earned him great respect from his teammates and coaches," football manager Simon Lloyd said.

SEE EVERY RETIREMENT AND DELISTING BELOW

"Scott is always welcome at the club, and we wish him well in his future endeavours. We hope to see a new opportunity come his way in football as he has a lot to offer."

Last week the Cats delisted Jordan Cunico and Jamaine Jones. They are also expected to lose star midfielder Tim Kelly in the trade period.

Scott Selwood (left) has been told he won’t be offered a contract for next season.

EVERY LIST CHANGE

ADELAIDE

Andy Otten (retired)

Richard Douglas (retired)

Paul Hunter (delisted)

Sam Jacobs (free agent)

Cam Ellis-Yolmen (free agent)

BRISBANE LIONS

Luke Hodge (retired)

CARLTON

Tom Bugg (retired)

Jarrod Pickett (delisted)

Dale Thomas (retired)

Alex Fasolo (retired)

Jarrod Garlett (delisted)

Patrick Kerr (delisted)

Matthew Lobbe (delisted)

Angus Schumacher (delisted)

Kym LeBois (delisted)

Retirees Dale Thomas and Aaron Sandilands on Grand Final day. Picture: Mark Stewart

COLLINGWOOD

Tyson Goldsack (retired)

Daniel Wells (retired)

Sam Murray (delisted)

ESSENDON

David Myers (retired)

Mark Baguley (retired)

Matt Dea (retired)

Ben McNiece (delisted)

Jordan Houlahan (delisted)

Luke Lavender (retired)

FREMANTLE

Harley Bennell (delisted)

Shane Kersten (delisted)

Aaron Sandilands (retired)

Hayden Ballantyne (delisted)

Ryan Nyhuis (delisted)

Scott Jones (delisted)

GEELONG

Jordan Cunico (delisted)

Jamaine Jones (delisted)

Scott Selwood (delisted)

GOLD COAST

Michael Rischitelli (retired)

Brad Scheer (delisted)

Jack Leslie (delisted)

Connor Nutting (delisted)

GWS GIANTS

Brett Deledio (retired)

Dawson Simpson (retired)

HAWTHORN

Jarryd Roughead (retired)

Jarryd Roughead says goodbye after his last AFL game.

MELBOURNE

Jordan Lewis (retired)

Corey Maynard (retired)

Tim Smith (retired)

Guy Walker (retired)

Declan Keilty (delisted)

Jeff Garlett (delisted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

Sam Wright (retired)

Scott Thompson (retired)

Declan Watson (retired)

Tom Wilkinson (delisted)

Nathan Hrovat (delisted)

Red Og Murphy (retired)

PORT ADELAIDE

Cam Hewett (delisted)

Kai Pudney (delisted)

Jack Trengove (delisted)

Mav Weller played in Richmond’s VFL premiership team.

RICHMOND

Shaun Grigg (retired)

Mav Weller (retired)

ST KILDA

David Armitage (delisted)

Sam Rowe (delisted)

Billy Longer (delisted)

Lewis Pierce (delisted)

SYDNEY

Heath Grundy (retired)

Jarrad McVeigh (retired)

Nick Smith (retired)

Kieren Jack (retired)

James Rose (delisted)

Durak Tucker (delisted)

WEST COAST

Fraser McInnes (delisted)

Patrick Bines (delisted)

Brodie Riach (delisted)

Chris Masten (delisted)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Tom Boyd (retired)

Liam Picken (retired)

Dale Morris (retired)