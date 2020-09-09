VIDEO: ‘Pissed-off' crocodile acts like dolphin

A RARE video showing a big male saltwater croc porpoising like a dolphin at speed alongside a tinny on a Far North Queensland river has stunned experts.

The video captured by Cairns-based angler Alec Dunn depicts a croc estimated 4.5m long racing a small boat and leaping out of the water of the Bloomfield River, about 35km north of Cape Tribulation.

Daintree River croc guide David White after watching the video said big males could get aggressive during the breeding season but behaviour such as this was "very unusual" and "very dangerous".

"I have seen a big male make a huge wake like that and swim high after another male but not as fast as this," he said.

A huge croc has been filmed porpoising like a dolphin on a Far North Queensland river in what an expert described as 'unusual' and 'very scary' behaviour. VIDEO: Alec Dunn

"Perhaps there was another male around or else just full of testosterone and angry. I certainly wouldn't have been so calm."

Mr White said it was always hard to gauge the size a croc from video footage but estimated the animal to be greater than 4m.

"It's big," he said.

"Over 4m would be my guess. There's just not many 5m ones so I would be lean (toward this one being) 4.5m."

But it was the speed of the animal through the water that had the Daintree River croc guide in awe.

"They have officially been clocked at 29km/h short bursts like this though couldn't keep it up," he said.

"This is great video showing why these crocs should be respected and we should be in awe (of them) not hate."

The owner of Solar Whisper Wildlife and Crocodile Cruises with 23years' experience believed the video was real.

"I had no reason to doubt it," he said.

"Though I haven't seen as good a chase as that. Certainly (they are) capable of going fast and diving down like that.

"That's an angry dive down not one we usually see when they are just hiding, that's a pissed off croc."

