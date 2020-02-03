Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services were called to a drowning at Kings Beach on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to a drowning at Kings Beach on Sunday afternoon.
News

‘Very tragic’: Man drowns on remote North Coast beach

Alison Paterson
3rd Feb 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has drowned at a remote Byron beach on Sunday, despite heroic efforts of the public who commenced CPR as soon as he was pulled from the water.

A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman said their crew was called just before 5.30pm on Sunday to attend an incident at Kings Beach south of Broken Head at Byron Bay.

"On Sunday afternoon we were told there were six people in distress at the southern end of Kings Beach," he said.

"The helicopter carried a critical care medical team who were winched in to the location."

He said upon arrival the crew took over the medical care of a man who had been pulled unconscious from the water, including performing CPR which had been started by members of the public, then taken over by police and ambulance paramedics who had quickly attended the scene.

 

Emergency services were called to a drowning at Kings Beach on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to a drowning at Kings Beach on Sunday afternoon.

 

"A man had been brought out of the water unconscious," he said.

"They assisted with treatment of the patient but he was unable to be revived."

He said the other five people were able to extricate themselves from he ocean and did not require medical attention.

Surf Life Saving NSW state duty officer Jimmy Keogh said it was a "tragic outcome".

"It is a very tragic event as until then we have had a pretty safe summer," he said.

"Although it was a fantastic response by the Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Far North Coast operations group who were quickly on scene."

He said lifesavers were aware more people were going to these remote locations more often.

"The beaches are advertised as picturesque but unfortunately, it has seen people swimming in non-patrolled locations," he said.

"If we can't see you we can't save you, so please only swim between the flags on patrolled beaches."

The man's identity has not been released.

byron bay drowning death
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Extraordinary opportunity’ for aspiring screen composers

        premium_icon ‘Extraordinary opportunity’ for aspiring screen composers

        News THE bootcamp, run by Ballina-based Screenworks, gives people the chance to get a foot in the industry.

        Family history expert to speak at Lismore event

        premium_icon Family history expert to speak at Lismore event

        News TRYING to uncover your family history? This guest speaker will share some of his...

        Singing to dying people: Choir’s ‘kind, gentle’ mission

        premium_icon Singing to dying people: Choir’s ‘kind, gentle’ mission

        News This Ballina choral group hopes to soothe and reassure palliative care patients in...

        Church tries to stop priest suing over child sexual abuse

        premium_icon Church tries to stop priest suing over child sexual abuse

        News Priest alleges he was sexually abused in Lismore Diocese.