‘Very tragic’: Man drowns on remote North Coast beach

Emergency services were called to a drowning at Kings Beach on Sunday afternoon.

A MAN has drowned at a remote Byron beach on Sunday, despite heroic efforts of the public who commenced CPR as soon as he was pulled from the water.

A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman said their crew was called just before 5.30pm on Sunday to attend an incident at Kings Beach south of Broken Head at Byron Bay.

"On Sunday afternoon we were told there were six people in distress at the southern end of Kings Beach," he said.

"The helicopter carried a critical care medical team who were winched in to the location."

He said upon arrival the crew took over the medical care of a man who had been pulled unconscious from the water, including performing CPR which had been started by members of the public, then taken over by police and ambulance paramedics who had quickly attended the scene.

"A man had been brought out of the water unconscious," he said.

"They assisted with treatment of the patient but he was unable to be revived."

He said the other five people were able to extricate themselves from he ocean and did not require medical attention.

Surf Life Saving NSW state duty officer Jimmy Keogh said it was a "tragic outcome".

"It is a very tragic event as until then we have had a pretty safe summer," he said.

"Although it was a fantastic response by the Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Far North Coast operations group who were quickly on scene."

He said lifesavers were aware more people were going to these remote locations more often.

"The beaches are advertised as picturesque but unfortunately, it has seen people swimming in non-patrolled locations," he said.

"If we can't see you we can't save you, so please only swim between the flags on patrolled beaches."

The man's identity has not been released.