‘Very best’: Exclusive coastal home with underground bunker

This family home at Lennox Head has been described as "exclusive".

If you’re looking for a luxury family home, 2 Rosewood Place at Lennox Head ticks a lot of boxes.

There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, ocean and rural views, guest retreat, home cinema and an underground bunker.

Wait.

Underground bunker? Home cinema?

And that’s when you realise this home, on 1200 sqm in one of Australia’s most sought-after coastal villages, is something very special.

This stunning property on 1200 sqm at Lennox Head has ocean and rural views.

The designer family sanctuary is being marketed by Byron Bay Real Estate Agency, and will go to auction at 11am on March 27.

It has been described as an “outstanding example of modern luxury and designer style” and a “stellar home”.

“Interiors are created to form a breathtaking family oasis while spilling out to a garden sanctuary and sparkling in-ground swimming pool enveloped in greenery,” selling agent Tony Farrell states in the listing.

There are stunning outdoor spaces and an in-ground pool.

“As incredibly functional as it is aesthetically beautiful, the property evokes peace and privacy from its exclusive North Coast address.

“Spanning a flexible two storey design, it effortlessly interconnects spacious interior zones with quiet alfresco entertaining areas, all the while capturing sublime ocean and rural panoramas.

“The property promises the very best in costal living in a premium setting.”

Features of the property include a remote-controlled double lockup garage and substantial storage options, including in-built designer cabinetry and let’s not forget that underground bunker.

There’s solar power, a veggie patch, data hub, walk-in pantry, ducted airconditioning, three separate living areas, Tasmanian oak timber floors, office nook and a sparkling in-ground pool.

The master bedroom has his and hers walk-in robes and an ensuite.

The barbecue and pizza oven are great for entertaining or relaxing family meals.

Enclosed and open outdoor entertaining areas include a barbecue and pizza oven, the gardens are well maintained and manicured, and there’s two separate side gate accesses for boats and trailers.

For more information visit the website or phone Tony Farrell from Byron Bay Real Estate Agency on 0417212692.